Ukraine joined the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the first time

For the first time, Ukraine was elected to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the period 2023-2027. It took place at the 24th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Ukraine submitted an application to join the Committee in July last year.

Joining the World Heritage Committee allows Ukraine to participate more actively in the implementation of the convention. From now on, the authorities will be able to make decisions on the use of the World Heritage Fund and the inclusion of objects on the List of World Heritage or the List of World Heritage in Danger.

Ukraine joined the Convention on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 1988. It is on this convention that the status of the UNESCO World Heritage site is based.

This agreement promotes international cooperation, as each state is obliged not to harm the heritage located on the territory of other countries.