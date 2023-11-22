Voice chats in ChatGPT have become available to all users. How it works

OpenAI has made the ChatGPT voice feature available to all users. From now on, voice chats are available in the mobile application of the service, the function is hidden under the icon with headphones.

Voice chat will allow users to make a voice request to the neural network. The answer will be in audio format. To send a request, you need to go to settings, select "new features" and "voice conversation". There are currently five voices to choose from.

ChatGPT Voice was created using OpenAI voice technology, which is able to analyze a personʼs voice in seconds. Streaming platform Spotify uses this OpenAI voice technology to translate a number of podcasts from English to Spanish, French and German.