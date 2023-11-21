President of the Eurocouncil: by the end of 2023, Ukraine should receive a decision on the beginning of EU accession negotiations

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, promises to do everything possible so that Ukraine and Moldova receive a decision on the start of negotiations on joining the EU by the end of the year.

He stated this to journalists after a meeting with the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova in Kyiv, the correspondent of "European Truth" reports.

According to Charles Michel, the path of Ukraine and Moldova to joining the EU was one of the key topics of todayʼs negotiations with Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Maya Sandu. At this meeting, he made a promise to his colleagues, which he then repeated publicly, in the presence of journalists.

"Dear Presidents Zelenskyi and Sandu, dear citizens of Ukraine and Moldova, I assure you, I will not lose any chance to satisfy your legitimate ambitions and expectations," said the head of the European Council.

Michel stressed that at the moment it is not about the introduction itself, but about the beginning of a long process, which is "full of demands and sometimes brings disappointment." He also reminded that both countries will have to fulfill many tasks, in particular in the issue of the rule of law, but the first step should be taken right now.

"I will do everything to assure my 27 colleagues [leaders of EU member states] that we need a positive decision in December," he said.