The head of the European Council arrived in Kyiv. A summit on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU will be held soon

The President of the European Council Charles Michel came to Kyiv on the Day of Dignity and Freedom.
"Itʼs nice to be in Kyiv again — among friends," Michel wrote.
Charles Michel visited the capital of Ukraine on the eve of the summit of the European Council, which will be held in mid-December. At it, EU leaders will discuss the European Commissionʼs recommendation to start official accession negotiations with Ukraine.
- On November 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom, established in honor of the two revolutions that took place in Ukraine in 2004 and 2013. On this day, Ukrainians honor the memory of people who, during the Revolution of Dignity and the Orange Revolution, defended democratic values, the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, the national interests of the state and its European choice.
- Today, November 21, Kyiv was also visited by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.