A new bridge was opened in Irpen instead of the one blown up at the beginning of the war. The old one will become a memorial

The mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn informed about the opening of a new bridge over the Irpin River in Romanivka.

The destroyed structures of the old bridge will become a memorial. According to Markushyn, during the occupation of the Kyiv region, the bridge across Irpin in Romanivka saved 40 000 residents of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin.

"The opening is, without exaggeration, historic. And even though it was cold, difficult and scary, this bridge will forever remain in the history of Irpin as the ʼRoad of Lifeʼ," noted the mayor.

Getty Images / «Babel'»