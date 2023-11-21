The Russians hit the Donetsk region with four missiles, one person was killed and one was injured

On the night of November 21, the Russians hit the Donetsk region with four missiles. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Around 11:30 p.m., the first two rockets hit the territory of the Selidove hospital, injuring six civilians. There may still be people under the rubble, the search is ongoing.

A few minutes later, the occupiers fired two more rockets into the mine, killing one worker. Shelling damaged 4 buildings and a power line. 39 miners were trapped underground, they were already raised to the surface.

The General Staff wrote that the central city hospital in Selydovo and the building of the "Kotlyarevska" mine were damaged.

The Air Force reported that the Russians were launching four S-300 missiles in the direction of Donetsk.