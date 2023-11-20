In Ukraine, almost 11 000 Points of Invincibility have become operational. The locations

There are currently 10 945 Points of Invincibility on the territory of Ukraine. Another 2 356 equipped points will be added to this number, they are ready for opening.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.
How to find invincibility points
From the end of October, a map of Points of Invincibility became available in the "Diia" application. It is interactive. In the search, you can also filter items according to specific needs — whether there is internet, heating, a generator or mobile communication.
You can use the service even offline, you only need to pre-download the map of the selected region in "Diia" when the Internet is available.
Information about points in all oblasts is available on the map, except for Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and partially Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions (for security reasons).
- Points of invincibility are specially equipped tents or rooms where you can get warm, get hot drinks and food, charge your phone, use the Internet and get first aid. The authorities deployed them in the fall of 2022 due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
- At 96 railway stations throughout Ukraine, the inviolability points started working in mid-October. There will be uninterrupted heating, backup power and communication thanks to Starlink; it will be possible to recharge equipment there for free.