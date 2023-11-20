In Ukraine, almost 11 000 Points of Invincibility have become operational. The locations

There are currently 10 945 Points of Invincibility on the territory of Ukraine. Another 2 356 equipped points will be added to this number, they are ready for opening.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

How to find invincibility points

From the end of October, a map of Points of Invincibility became available in the "Diia" application. It is interactive. In the search, you can also filter items according to specific needs — whether there is internet, heating, a generator or mobile communication.

You can use the service even offline, you only need to pre-download the map of the selected region in "Diia" when the Internet is available.

Information about points in all oblasts is available on the map, except for Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and partially Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions (for security reasons).