Japan will allocate €160 million for the economic recovery of Ukraine

Japan will allocate €160 million to support Ukraineʼs economic recovery projects. This decision was made at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Kiyoto Tsuji, the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kazuchika Iwata and representatives of Japanese business.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"He announced our priorities for rapid recovery: energy, housing, critical infrastructure, humanitarian demining and business support. I am grateful to the Japanese delegation for todayʼs mission, which will contribute to the further involvement of Japanese companies in reconstruction," Shmyhal wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine is interested in creating joint ventures, especially in the processing industry, as well as in cooperation in the fields of agro-industrial complex, metalworking, mechanical engineering, critical raw materials and IT.