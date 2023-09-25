The government allocated 21.8 billion hryvnias in grants from Japan to reconstruction of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 21.8 billion hryvnias from the Japanese government for the recovery of Ukraine. A grant agreement was signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

"Despite Russian aggression and huge destruction due to the war, in 2023 we managed to move from a survival economy to recovery processes. First of all, it is about ensuring the basic needs of our citizens and restoring critical infrastructure. In the spring, we signed two grant agreements with the Japan International Cooperation Agency for a total amount of more than $500 million. According to the governmentʼs decision, the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure will receive UAH 7.92 billion," noted Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Grant funds will be used to improve and support the following areas:

equipment for humanitarian demining;

transport service;

energy service;

destruction waste management;

water supply;

medical equipment;

equipment for providing educational services;

agricultural sector;

public broadcasting sector;

the utility sector at the level of local self-government bodies.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) coordinates the Japanese governmentʼs official assistance to other countries. The agency resumed its work in Ukraine from the beginning of 2023.