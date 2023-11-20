The longest frost-free period has ended in Kyiv — it lasted a record 232 days

The frost-free period that began on March 31 ended in Kyiv. It lasted a record 232 days.

This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky.

According to observations, on November 18 in Kyiv, for the first time this fall, the air temperature dropped to -0.2 ºС, which indicates the end of the frost-free period.

The shortest frost-free periods in the capital were in 1902 and 1945 — they lasted only 144 days, and the record long period — 232 days — was recorded this year. The previous record of 225 days in 2022 lasted just one year.