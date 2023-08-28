Abnormal heat: three temperature records were set in Kyiv on Sunday

On Sunday, August 27, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory recorded three heat records.

The night on Sunday became the warmest, the temperature did not drop below +21.3 °C. The previous record was set in 2022, when the temperature reached +20.5 °C.

The maximum air temperature in the afternoon reached +33.3 °С — this is a record since 1943.

The average daily air temperature turned out to be the highest during the observation period and amounted to +26.9 °С, which exceeded the previous record of last year by 2.3 °С, and the climatic norm — by 8.0 °С.