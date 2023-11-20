Bidenʼs approval rating has reached the lowest level for the entire period of his presidency

According to a national NBC News poll, Joe Bidenʼs approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency at 40%. For the first time, the current head of the White House lost the rating to his predecessor Donald Trump. A significant majority of voters are dissatisfied with Bidenʼs approach to foreign policy, particularly the war between Israel and Hamas.

70% of Democrats believe that Israel has gone too far in its military actions in Gaza and evaluate the current presidentʼs approach to the war as wrong, so 49% of them oppose aid to Tel Aviv.

If we take into account the total number of voters, not only Democrats, then 55% of them support the provision of military aid to Israel by the United States.

For the first time, Donald Trump is ahead of Biden by a margin of two percentage points according to the results of the poll, but this gap is within the margin of statistical error. In September, two potential candidates had equal chances (46% each). And in June, Biden was barely ahead of Trump by four points (49% vs. 45%).

The survey was conducted in the period from November 10 to 14, with a total margin of error of 3.1%.

The next United States presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024.