NBC: US and EU representatives discussed peace talks with Russia with Ukraine

American and European officials are "quietly discussing" with Ukrainian government officials the possibility of peace talks with Russia.

This is reported by NBC News with reference to sources.

The talks concern what Ukraine may have to give up in exchange for a peace agreement with the Russian Federation. Some "delicate" negotiations took place during the October Ramstein.

To encourage Ukraine to negotiate, NATO can offer Kyiv such security guarantees that Russia will refrain from a second, third invasion.

US and EU officials are concerned that the war is reaching a stalemate, the sources said, and the ability to provide military aid is shrinking. At the same time, at the public level, both Washington and Brussels state that the decision on negotiations is up to Ukraine.

NBC interlocutors noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden does not see signs of Putinʼs readiness for negotiations with Ukraine. It is likely that the Russian president hopes to wait until the West stops supporting Kyiv and then resume the fight.