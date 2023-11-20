The Russians fired at a parking lot in Kherson — two drivers were killed

In the morning, the Russian army shelled the parking lot of a private transport company in Kherson.
Two drivers were killed in an enemy attack, and one more person was injured, as informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
- Russian occupiers captured Kherson and almost the entire Kherson region at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. In November, the defense forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers. After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region.