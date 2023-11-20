CPJ: At least 48 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war

Since the start of the war between Israel and the Hamas group, at least 48 journalists have been killed, another 9 media workers have been injured, three have gone missing, and 13 have been arrested.

The Committee to Protect Journalists ( CPJ ) states that among the dead are 43 Palestinian journalists, four Israeli and one Lebanese.

"CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians who do important work in times of crisis and should not be targeted by warring parties," informed Sherif Mansour, CPJʼs Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.