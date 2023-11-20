CPJ: At least 48 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war

Since the start of the war between Israel and the Hamas group, at least 48 journalists have been killed, another 9 media workers have been injured, three have gone missing, and 13 have been arrested.
The Committee to Protect Journalists ( CPJ ) states that among the dead are 43 Palestinian journalists, four Israeli and one Lebanese.
"CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians who do important work in times of crisis and should not be targeted by warring parties," informed Sherif Mansour, CPJʼs Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.
- On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel and killed about 1 400 people, mostly civilians. About 240 people were taken hostage. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip, and on October 25 — a ground operation in the exclave.
- On November 13, the battles for the cityʼs two main hospitals — Al-Shifa and Al-Quds — began. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claims that the first hospital is the headquarters of Hamas and has an extensive tunnel system under it, while the second is also used by the militants. The IDF raid continues.
- On November 14, Israeli troops found traces of hostages in the basements of Rantisi Childrenʼs Hospital in Gaza. The IDF believes that the hospital is being used by Hamas militants as a command and control center. Also, Israel captured the "parliament" and administration buildings of Hamas in Gaza.
- The Hamas-controlled health service reported on November 19 that 12 300 people had already died in the Gaza Strip since the start of shelling and airstrikes.