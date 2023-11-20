The Defense Forces eliminated 640 occupiers over the past day. The situation at the front

From February 24, 2022 to November 20, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 319 210 Russian soldiers, including 640 in the last 24 hours.

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Staromayorske.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks in the areas of Ivanivka, Petropavlivka, and Synkivka.

Near Bakhmut, the occupiers stormed unsuccessfully 11 times in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, the Armed Forces continue to attack on the southern flank.

The Russians do not abandon their attempts to encircle Avdiivka, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Severne and Avdiivka itself.

The fighters also repelled 16 Russian assaults in the districts of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Pobyeda. In addition, enemy attacks near Staromayorske on the Vremivsky ledge were choked.

Ukrainian units continue their offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol, there are no new details.

On the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold bridgeheads, conduct counter-battery combat and destroy the enemyʼs rear.