A grenade exploded in an apartment in Kyiv, killing two people

Around midnight, a grenade exploded in the Dnipro district of the capital. It happened in an apartment — a soldier and a woman who was in the house died there.
The soldierʼs brother was wounded, as the Kyiv police reported.
A neighbor contacted the police, who informed the police about the explosion that happened around 11:30 p.m. on November 19.
Investigators are checking the scene, after which they will choose the qualification of the case.
- In the evening of November 6, it became known that a 39-year-old military man was killed by a grenade explosion at his home in Kyiv region. His 13-year-old son was hospitalized with serious injuries. The deceased — Hennadii Chastyakov — was the assistant to the commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.