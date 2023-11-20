A grenade exploded in an apartment in Kyiv, killing two people

Around midnight, a grenade exploded in the Dnipro district of the capital. It happened in an apartment — a soldier and a woman who was in the house died there.

The soldierʼs brother was wounded, as the Kyiv police reported.

A neighbor contacted the police, who informed the police about the explosion that happened around 11:30 p.m. on November 19.

Investigators are checking the scene, after which they will choose the qualification of the case.