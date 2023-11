In the Kyiv region, in the village of Chayki, on November 6, Major, assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, Gennadiy Chastyakov, died.

The information was confirmed by Zaluzhny himself.

Chastyakov died on his birthday in the family circle — an unknown explosive device went off in one of the gifts. Chastyakov is survived by his wife and four children.

The investigation will establish the reasons and circumstances of death.