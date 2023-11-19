Ombudsman: Qatar was an intermediary in the return of a teenager from Mariupol, the country is ready to do more for the release of Ukrainians

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, said on the air of the telethon that Qatar was an intermediary in the return of the deported Mariupol teenager Bohdan Yermokhin from Russia and is ready to expand its activities in the issue of the release of Ukrainians.

"Qatar wants to participate in the return of not only Ukrainian children, but also civilian hostages. I can already say about this, we had repeated communications. Qatar is already doing it," Lubinets said.

He added that the international organization UNICEF joined the process of release for the first time. The ombudsman is confident that the organization will also be involved in the future. He did not disclose the details of Yermokhinʼs return, but noted that it was Qatar and UNICEF that contributed to the teenagerʼs successful return.