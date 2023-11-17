The Odesa National Art Museum showed the moment the Russian missile hit

The Odesa National Art Museum showed the footage from video surveillance cameras, which recorded the moment the Russian missile hit on November 5.

Daylight saving time is left on the cameras.

On the night of November 6, Russia attacked the south with missiles and drones. One of the rockets fell in the center of Odessa, near the National Art Museum. The shock wave damaged the doors and windows of the museum, its employees were not injured. At the time of the attack, the museumʼs main collection was hidden.