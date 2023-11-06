Russia attacked the south with missiles and drones. The national art museum in Odesa was damaged

At night, Russia attacked the south of the country with missiles and drones, as the Southern Defense Forces reported.

The General Staff writes that yesterday Russia used:

two Kh-59 guided air missiles (both destroyed);

Iskander-M ballistic missile;

Onyx anti-ship missile;

two Kh-31 guided missiles;

22 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type, of which 15 were shot down.

"Onyx" and "Iskander-M" missiles were fired at Odesa. They hit the center of the city and a preserved industrial building.

The blast wave disfigured several high-rise residential buildings and a museum in the historical part of the city. Itʼs about the Odesa National Art Museum, which hosted seven exhibitions of works by modern artists from private collections.

The Defense Forces managed to shoot down 15 drones that were flying at the port infrastructure of Odesa, but there are also hits — at warehouses. Five people were injured.

At the same time, Russia launched a Kh-31 anti-radar missile at Kherson. It damaged a 5-story residential building. There is no information about the victims.

An Kh-59 missile was fired at the Mykolaiv region, but it was destroyed.