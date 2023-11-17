A new gas deposit was found in the Carpathians

In the Carpathians, a new gas deposit was found during preliminary exploration of one of the depleted, as previously believed, deposits.

Naftogaz announced this on November 17.

The well at a depth of 1,600 meters yielded more than 200,000 cubic meters of gas per day and set a production record in the region over the past 20 years. Record figures were achieved thanks to the use of modern technologies, in particular, the "Ivan Bohun" drilling rig.

Oleh Tolmachev, head of Ukrgazvydobuvannya, said that the western region has great potential for discovering new hydrocarbon deposits. Now they are intensifying their activities in this region, in particular, introducing new technologies and attracting investments.