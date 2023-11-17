Ukrainians who are in Europe will be able to submit DNA samples to search for missing relatives

Ukrainians who are in Europe will be able to submit DNA samples to search for their relatives who have gone missing under special circumstances.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on November 17.

Ukraine has already agreed on this with Poland and Germany. Experts will take DNA samples and hand them over to Ukrainian investigators to search for and identify the missing.

The schedule for the collection of biological material for the next two weeks:

November 28 — Krakow;

November 30 — Warsaw;

November 30 — Poznań;

December 2 — Berlin;

December 2 — Munich;

December 3 — Dresden;

December 4 — Frankfurt am Main;

December 5 — Dusseldorf.

In order to submit DNA samples, it is necessary to make an appointment at +380 68 791 00 00. The operators will also provide answers to all clarifying questions.