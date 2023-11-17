Finland will give Ukraine the 20th package of military aid worth €100 million

Finland will give Ukraine the twentieth package of military aid. Its cost will be about €100 million.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

For security reasons, the agency does not disclose details about the contents of the package or when it will be delivered. In this package, the Finns took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the available resources of the Finnish Defense Forces.

"What is at stake in Ukraineʼs defence struggle is the security environment outlook on Europe and Finland in the current decade. Together with our allies, we remain unwavering in our commitment to support Ukrainians," Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

In total, Finland has already allocated 20 packages of military equipment to Ukraine with a total value of €1.5 billion.