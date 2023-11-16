SBU reported the suspicion to the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the Minister of Energy of Russia Nikolai Shulginov, who connected Russian military bases to captured power plants in the Kherson region.

SBU reported this on November 16.

For this purpose, in July 2022, Shulginov arrived in Crimea, where he announced the "connection" of the peninsulaʼs energy system to the captured power plants in the left-bank Kherson region. The corresponding high-voltage power transmission lines operate in the directions "Kakhovska — Dzhankoi" and "Kakhovska — Ostrovska".

In this way, Shulginov provides electricity to the Russian military and the occupation administration in the south of Ukraine. In addition, Shulginov fulfills the tasks of the Kremlin and connects the occupied energy facilities to the unified energy system of Russia.

SBU notified Shulginov of suspicion under Articles 110 and 332-1 of the Criminal Code, he faces 10 years in prison.