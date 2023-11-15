One of the largest monuments to Alexander Pushkin was demolished in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a monument to Alexander Pushkin was dismantled on Beresteysky prospect. It was one of the largest monuments erected to a Russian poet in the world.

This was reported by Dmytro Bilotserkovets, adviser to the capitalʼs mayor.

After the start of the full-scale war, the monument was repeatedly covered with paint and demanded to demolish it. This monument opposite the park of the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute was erected on June 2, 1962. Its total height reached 7.6 meters, of which the height of the sculpture is 3.5 meters.

Historian Vladlen Maraev published an archival photo from the official opening of the Pushkin monument on June 2, 1962. And next to it he attached another historical photo, dated November 15, 2023 — the day of the demolition of this monument.