Zelensky: The Russians are losing equipment and soldiers at Avdiivka on a larger scale than at Bakhmut

The Russians are now losing both soldiers and equipment at Avdiivka faster and on a larger scale than at Bakhmut.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this in his evening address on November 14.

"Avdiivka, Kupyansk, Bakhmut. Also southern directions. Very intense Russian assaults, especially in Donetsk region. Putin now has a very cynical and specific political goal — to show at least some tactical result at the beginning of December. Thatʼs when he plans to announce his elections. Russia is already losing both soldiers and equipment at Avdiivka faster and on a larger scale than, in particular, at Bakhmut. It is extremely difficult to withstand their onslaught. [...] The more Russian forces are destroyed now near Avdiyivka, the worse the general situation will be for the enemy, the general course of this war," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyi also praised the soldiers of the 53rd and 110th separate mechanized brigades and the artillerymen of the 55th brigade, who are fighting in the Avdiiv region: "These days, they gave Ukraine the best results," added Zelenskyi.