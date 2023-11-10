Valery Zaluzhnyi: The Russians lost 10,000 soldiers during the month of storming Avdiyivka

The Russians lost about ten thousand soldiers during the month of storming Avdiivka, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi, on November 10.
Also during this time, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 100 Russian tanks, 250 other armored vehicles, about fifty artillery systems, and 7 Su-25 aircraft.
- Avdiivka is a city 13 kilometers from Donetsk. Before the great invasion, almost 30 thousand people lived there, now — just over a thousand. On October 10, 2023, the Russians launched the largest attack on the city since February 2022. They are trying to take control of the heights, the road that connects Avdiivka with the surrounding world, and surround the city.