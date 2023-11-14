General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed more than 900 invaders over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 920 soldiers, 8 tanks, 7 armored fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems and 15 drones over the past day. In total, 313 470 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops stormed near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanovka and Kharkiv region. There, the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks.

6 attacks were repelled in the Nadia, Novoyehorivka, Luhansk regions and Torske (Donetsk region).

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut. They repelled 15 attacks on the outskirts of Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. In addition, the Russian army is still trying to surround Avdiivka — 18 attacks have been repelled in this area. And on the outskirts of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, 24 attacks were repelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces continue to advance in the direction of Melitopol, and also repelled 4 attacks in the Robotyny area.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 8 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops and hit the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian missile forces hit Russian troops, their weapons and military equipment 6 times, hit 2 command posts, 6 artillery systems, an air defense system and another important enemy target.