Air defense forces destroyed seven Shahed drones during the night

On the night of November 14, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and an Kh-35 guided air missile.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The drones were flying from the Krasnodar region of Russia, and the missiles were flying from the occupied Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia region.

Air defense forces destroyed 7 Russian attack drones.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Lysyuk reported that one of the drones was shot down over the Pavlograd district of the region.

In the morning, air defense forces worked in Khmelnytskyi, writes "Suspilne" with reference to the first deputy head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin. There were no reports of casualties or infrastructure damage.