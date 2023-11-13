The EU commission will come to Ukraine in December and present proposals for security guarantees

At the beginning of December, a delegation of the European Union will arrive in Ukraine, which will present proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced this at a press conference on November 13 in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

"At the beginning of the month, I will send a mission to Ukraine to discuss our proposals with the Ukrainians. I will be very happy if I can go. But in any case, the Deputy Secretary General for Security and Defense will go to Ukraine and present the proposals that the member states are still discussing," Borrell said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is a priority for the EU — "there will be no fatigue from our obligations." "I am working on our future commitments in the field of security, fulfilling the tasks of the European Council," Borrell added.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius , the "G7" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. Currently, 30 countries have joined the "security guarantees".