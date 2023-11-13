Former Prime Minister David Cameron became the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain

The former Prime Minister of Great Britain David Cameron became the new Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government of Rishi Sunak.

This was reported by the official accounts of Downing Street in social networks.

Cameron succeeded James Cleverly, who became the new Home Secretary.

This reshuffle in the British government was caused by the dismissal of Suella Braverman. She wrote a controversial op-ed in The Times criticizing police behavior during pro-Palestine rallies.