The Prime Minister of Great Britain dismissed the Minister of Internal Affairs Suella Braverman. She was replaced by James Cleverly

The Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak dismissed the Minister of Internal Affairs Suella Braverman. She was replaced by the former head of the Foreign Ministry James Cleverly.

This is reported by the BBC.

Suella Braverman.

In an article in the “Times” published on November 9, Braverman criticized a large-scale pro-Palestine march in London and called it a "pro-Palestinian mob". She added that the protest scenes were "disturbingly reminiscent" of those seen in Northern Ireland.

Braverman also noted that the police have a "double standard" in their treatment of protesters. It later emerged that Bravermanʼs article was not approved by Downing Street.