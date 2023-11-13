The Prime Minister of Great Britain dismissed the Minister of Internal Affairs Suella Braverman. She was replaced by James Cleverly

The Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak dismissed the Minister of Internal Affairs Suella Braverman. She was replaced by the former head of the Foreign Ministry James Cleverly.
This is reported by the BBC.
In an article in the “Times” published on November 9, Braverman criticized a large-scale pro-Palestine march in London and called it a "pro-Palestinian mob". She added that the protest scenes were "disturbingly reminiscent" of those seen in Northern Ireland.
Braverman also noted that the police have a "double standard" in their treatment of protesters. It later emerged that Bravermanʼs article was not approved by Downing Street.
- In September 2022, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. Under Boris Johnson, she held the position of Attorney General. Braverman was later forced to resign after sending an official document from a personal email, which is against government rules. However, six days later Rishi Sunak reinstated her.
- James Cleverly has held the position of Foreign Secretary in the British government since September 2022. He was previously Education Secretary in Boris Johnsonʼs government.