CNN: The day before, more than 800 foreigners were evacuated from the Gaza Strip

At least 826 foreign nationals were evacuated from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on November 12.
An Egyptian border official told CNN about this.
According to him, this is a record number of people who left the Gaza Strip in one day since the beginning of the war. At least nine wounded Palestinians were also evacuated to Egypt, he added.
In a comment to Babel, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko said that a total of 214 Ukrainians were evacuated from the Gaza Strip — 43 people were evacuated on November 7, 160 on November 9, and another 11 on November 11. The evacuation will continue.
- On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel and killed about 1,400 people, mostly civilians. More than 200 people were taken hostage. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip, and on October 25 — a ground operation in the exclave.
- On November 1, the “Reuters” agency reported on the temporary opening of the Rafah checkpoint between the Gaza Strip and Egypt for the entry of citizens of third countries into the territory of Egypt. This is the only border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.
- As of November 13, the Gaza Strip has been cut in half by the Israeli army. Fighting continues in the north, the city of Gaza is surrounded. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health claims that more than 11 000 people have already died in the sector from shelling and airstrikes by Israeli forces. More than 27 000 were wounded.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on November 12 that Tel Aviv will take responsibility for security in the Gaza Strip indefinitely after the end of the war with the Palestinian movement Hamas.