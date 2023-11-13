CNN: The day before, more than 800 foreigners were evacuated from the Gaza Strip

At least 826 foreign nationals were evacuated from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on November 12.

An Egyptian border official told CNN about this.

According to him, this is a record number of people who left the Gaza Strip in one day since the beginning of the war. At least nine wounded Palestinians were also evacuated to Egypt, he added.

In a comment to Babel, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko said that a total of 214 Ukrainians were evacuated from the Gaza Strip — 43 people were evacuated on November 7, 160 on November 9, and another 11 on November 11. The evacuation will continue.