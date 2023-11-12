Strike of Polish carriers: almost 2,500 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine

Due to a strike by Polish carriers, approximately 2,500 trucks are waiting to leave Poland for Ukraine at three checkpoints. We are talking about crossings in Dorohusk, Korchova and Grebenne, where traffic is blocked by carriers.

On the air of the telethon, the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that the queue is growing. Data on 2,500 cars are morning. He added that most of these trucks are heading to the Yagodin checkpoint — more than 50%. Others are concentrated in the direction of the checkpoints "Rava-Ruska" and "Krakivets".

"In three directions, traffic is complicated on most roads: both entering and exiting Ukraine. There remains the only direction where cars leaving Ukraine for Poland move more or less intensively — this is the checkpoint "Krakivets", Demchenko explained.

He hopes that the points will be unblocked after a meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine with representatives of the Polish authorities and carriers. It should take place on Monday, November 13.

RMF writes that currently the waiting time at the crossing in Dorohusk is 55 hours, in Korchova — 100, and in Grebenny — up to 140 hours.