Strike of Polish carriers: almost 2,500 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine

Due to a strike by Polish carriers, approximately 2,500 trucks are waiting to leave Poland for Ukraine at three checkpoints. We are talking about crossings in Dorohusk, Korchova and Grebenne, where traffic is blocked by carriers.
On the air of the telethon, the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that the queue is growing. Data on 2,500 cars are morning. He added that most of these trucks are heading to the Yagodin checkpoint — more than 50%. Others are concentrated in the direction of the checkpoints "Rava-Ruska" and "Krakivets".
"In three directions, traffic is complicated on most roads: both entering and exiting Ukraine. There remains the only direction where cars leaving Ukraine for Poland move more or less intensively — this is the checkpoint "Krakivets", Demchenko explained.
He hopes that the points will be unblocked after a meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine with representatives of the Polish authorities and carriers. It should take place on Monday, November 13.
RMF writes that currently the waiting time at the crossing in Dorohusk is 55 hours, in Korchova — 100, and in Grebenny — up to 140 hours.
- On Monday, November 6, after 12:00 p.m., several dozen Polish carriers began blocking three Polish-Ukrainian border crossings in the Polish villages of Grebenne, Dorogusk, and Korchova. The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. They also demand to renew entry permits to the European Union for Ukrainian carriers and to improve service at the border.
- The organizers said that they will protest until January 3. Private cars and buses promise to pass without hindrance.