General Staff: The Russian army lost more than a thousand soldiers in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of November 12. Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 1,100 soldiers killed, seven tanks, 32 armored vehicles, 32 artillery systems and two anti-aircraft guns, one air defense system, 12 drones, one cruise missile (shot down), 19 vehicles and nine special vehicles.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

There were 80 skirmishes at the front during the past day, according to the General Staff. The enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka (Donetsk region) and is trying to storm Maryinka. In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians stormed unsuccessfully near Robotyny.