There were two hits in the Odesa region, three people were injured

In the Odesa region, in the Odesa district, there were two hits during the evening air alarms.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Kiper.

Three people were injured: a 96-year-old woman was pulled out from under the rubble in a summer cooperative, she was hospitalized; two more elderly people (72 and 73 years old) received minor injuries.

Later, it was clarified that one rocket hit the summer cottage cooperative, the other hit the port infrastructure. In the second case, it was probably a supersonic Onyx missile. The extent of the destruction is being clarified.