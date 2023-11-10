The Air Force announced that the MiG-31K takeoff alert will now last longer

Aerial alerts due to the takeoff of Russian MiG-31K fighter jets, which are capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles, will now last longer than before. Airplanes perform new tasks.

This was reported by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat on the air of the telethon.

The Russian Air Force began to perform the task of refueling the MiG-31K in the air. Because of this, the MiGʼs stay in the air will double to three hours.

Previously, fighters took off for about 20 minutes. Then the Russians practiced takeoffs and landings. Later, the alarms lasted for about 1.5 hours — Russian pilots were conducting training flights. This is the amount of time the Russians flew without refueling until they ran out of fuel.