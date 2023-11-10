Russia issued a summons to a teenager who was taken out of Mariupol. Ukraine is trying to return the boy

A teenager Bohdan Yermokhin who was deported from Mariupol to Russia, should soon be returned to Ukraine. This was stated by the ombudsman Lubinets. He has such an agreement, but has not yet disclosed the details.

The situation gained publicity when the boy was served with a summons. The lawyer was worried that the boy could be mobilized as soon as he turns 18.

The day before, the 17-year-old boy and his lawyer asked the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to intervene in the situation. Yermokhin tried to leave the Russian Federation several times without success.

"Iʼm Bohdan Yermokhin. Iʼm in the territory of Russia and I am asking you — Volodymyr Oleksandrovych — to help me return home," says the video shared by his lawyer Kateryna Bobrovskaya.

Bohdan will turn 18 on November 19, after the teenager was served with a summons from the Russian Military Commissariat, both the ministry and the lawyer see a risk that the Ukrainian young man will be sent to the Russian army.