News

Ukraine returned three more children from the occupied territories

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Three children were returned to the unoccupied territory of Ukraine. Now parents and children work with psychologists, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this on November 9.

In total, since the beginning of 2023, 146 children from the Kherson region have been returned to Ukraine, the work is ongoing.