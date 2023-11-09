Ukraine returned three more children from the occupied territories

Three children were returned to the unoccupied territory of Ukraine. Now parents and children work with psychologists, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this on November 9.
In total, since the beginning of 2023, 146 children from the Kherson region have been returned to Ukraine, the work is ongoing.
- Deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, at least 19 453 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children. In addition, Russia is illegally holding approximately 27 000 Ukrainian civilian hostages.