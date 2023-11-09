The Russians have been shelling the Kherson region since morning. Two people died

On November 9, the Russian occupiers shelled Kherson and Bilozersk community with artillery. Two people died, two more were injured.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

A 72-year-old man died as a result of a targeted attack by Russians on a residential building in Kherson. Two victims have a mine-explosive injury and a broken leg. Private and residential buildings, garages, civilian cars, gas furnaces, power lines, and a church were damaged.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko added that the number of victims in Kherson has increased to three. And he clarified that the Russians shelled the Ostriv microdistrict.

A 50-year-old woman who was on the street at the time of the shelling was killed in the Bilozersk community.

The prosecutorʼs office has started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war and intentional killing (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).