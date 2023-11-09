SBI declared the suspicion to the officer who gave the grenades to Zaluzhnyiʼs assistant

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the officer from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who presented the grenades to Hennadii Chastyakov.

According to Babel sources, it is Oleh Tymchenko. He was charged under Article 263 of the Criminal Code — acquisition, storage and sale of explosive devices without permission.

The officer obtained 8 DM 51A2 universal hand grenades without permission and brought them to his office. Then he packed six of them in a wooden gift box and put a bottle of strong alcohol in it. He gave this box to Hennadii Chastyakov for his birthday. Two more grenades were stored in the cabinet of the officerʼs office, they have already been seized.

What happened?

On November 6, Major, assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Hennadii Chastyakov died in the village of Chayki (Kyiv region). He died on his birthday in the family circle — one of the gifts contained grenades. Chastyakov is survived by his wife and four children.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko informed that Chastyakov brought home a gift box with grenades and began to show one of them to his son. These were grenades of the new Western model. The majorʼs son took the ammunition in his hands and began to spin the ring. Then Chastyakov took the grenade from the child and pulled out the ring. There was an explosion. Five more such unexploded grenades were found in the apartment. They will be sent for examination. The police also found Chastyakovʼs colleague, who gave him ammunition. His office was already searched and two similar grenades were seized. The main version of the death is an accident.