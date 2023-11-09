General Staff: Russia lost 1 080 invaders and 15 tanks over the past day

During the past 24 hours, 78 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. Russia lost 1 080 occupiers, 15 tanks, 36 artillery systems, 18 armored fighting vehicles, and more.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Russians stormed unsuccessfully in the area of Synkivka (Kharkiv region), Novoyehorivka (Luhansk region), Bohdanivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

The invaders are also unsuccessfully trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian military repelled attacks near Keramika, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske settlements (Donetsk region). And also in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske and south of Prechystivka.