The USA has appointed an infrastructure advisor to Ukraine. He will help in the countryʼs reconstruction projects

The United States of America has appointed an adviser on infrastructure issues in Ukraine. This was announced on November 8 by the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttidge, and the name of the adviser was named by the Department of Transportation.

The adviserʼs name is Robert Mariner. He will be in Kyiv and will provide technical assistance in the implementation of projects as part of efforts to restore the country.

"It’s one of countless ways the U.S. continues to stand with the people of Ukraine for the long haul and ensure its connection to the world," the Secretary emphasized.

Mariner previously performed engineering work for the US Air Force and Navy and has extensive experience in transportation projects. Previously, Mariner worked as an adviser to the transport adviser at the US Embassy in Kabul (the capital of Afghanistan).