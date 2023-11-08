“Molfar” analysts found one of the largest military factories in Russia near Moscow. This is the production of S-300 and S-400 missiles

Analysts of the "Molfar" OSINT agency studied the Russian Voskresensky plant in detail and published the personal data of its management. This is one of Russiaʼs largest military plants, which produces missiles for anti-aircraft systems S-300, S-350, S-400 and Buk-M2. With them, the Russians are shelling Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kostyantynivka, and Kramatorsk.

The plant is located on a closed wooded area of 10 hectares. Next to it there are three testing grounds — tank, aviation and general, as well as a branch for the production of "Salyut" engines. Nearby there are buildings filled with earth in case of explosions.

Part of the plant (operator TK-2 (No. 2270) is located in the village of Faustovo at 4 Budivelnikiv street (Moscow region). The testing grounds and training ground of the plant and "Salyut" are in the same village. The barracks are in Voskresensk, White Lake.

General territory of the plant. On the left is the "Salyut" factory

The workshops of the Voskresensky factory are covered with earth

Analysts have described some interesting locations at the Voskresensky plant and their coordinates in the table.

Analysts also disclosed the personal information of general director Oleksandr Sychugov, his wife Anna Tektova (who also works at the plant), deputy director Eduard Beletsky, and chief accountant Lyubov Tymokhina. Their accounts in social networks, phone numbers, passport data, e-mails are here (at the end).