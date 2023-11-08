The German defense concern will produce 100 000 ammunition for Ukraine

The Rheinmetall defense company received another order from the German government for the supply of about 100 000 mines for 120 mm mortars.

This is stated in the manufacturerʼs press release.

The contract provides for the supply of about 100 000 artillery mines of 120 mm caliber. The agreement is part of a €400 million military aid package for the Armed Forces.

Deliveries are due to start soon and will continue for the next two years. Accordingly, the average volume of deliveries can be slightly more than 4,000 shells per month.