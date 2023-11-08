During the martial law, the Verkhovna Rada will simplify the procedure for obtaining the status of a participant in hostilities

At the meeting on November 8, the Ukrainian Parliament (the Verkhovna Rada) supported in the first reading draft law No. 9681 on simplifying the procedure for obtaining the status of a participant in hostilities. 298 MPs voted for it.

The bill proposes:

to reduce the terms of obtaining UBD to six days;

introduce an electronic procedure for acquiring the status of the UBD.

The document proposes that the basis for obtaining the status of a participant in hostilities is the combat order of the commander who sent the soldier to a combat mission.

Further, within three days after the completion of the task, the commander must send such an order in electronic or paper form to the Unified State Register of War Veterans. There, within three days, they must issue an electronic identity card containing a unique personal electronic identifier of a combatant (QR code).

The digital card is immediately sent to the mobile phone of the serviceman and/or his family member.

When issuing an electronic identity card of the UBD, it is prohibited to request additional documents and information from the person in whose name such a card is issued.

The personal electronic identifier of a participant in hostilities is shown to confirm the right to use the guarantees provided for UBD and their family members.

At the request of a serviceman, the registry can also send a paper document. The personal electronic identifier and the ID card of a combatant have the same legal force.

The moment of acquiring the status of a participant in hostilities is considered the moment of creation of a personal electronic card of a participant in hostilities.

The register of electronic identity cards of combatants is part of the Unified State Register of War Veterans.