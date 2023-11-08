Ukraine will receive $550 million to restore agriculture

Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) signed a grant and loan agreement within the framework of the World Bank project for the restoration of agriculture.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance writes about this.

The World Bank will provide a $230 million loan from the Trust Fund to provide Ukraine with the necessary credit support. Another $320 million will be allocated by the Target Fund for Support, Restoration, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine.

$500 million will go to finance the program "Affordable loans 5-7-9%" with a focus on agricultural enterprises.

According to Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, the agreements will help thousands of Ukrainian farmers.