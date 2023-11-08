The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization until February 14, 2024

At the meeting on November 8, the Ukrainian Parliament (also known as Verkhovna Rada) voted to extend the term of martial law and general mobilization throughout Ukraine until February 14, 2024. That is, the Rada extended the effect of these measures for another 90 days for the ninth time.

329 MPs voted in favor, as reports the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Therefore, in Ukraine, the issue of holding presidential elections, which were scheduled for March 31, 2024, is automatically removed. The fact is that the election process can be started 30 days after the end or cancellation of martial law in the country. That is, the start can be on March 15, which makes it impossible to hold elections within the established time frame.

The eighth presidential election after the declaration of Ukraineʼs independence in 1991 should be held in the spring of 2024. The first round is March 31, and the second (if assigned) is April 21.