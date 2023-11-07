SBU detained the person responsible for the missile attack on Kharkiv on October 6

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Russian agent who adjusted the Russian attack on Kharkiv on October 6. Then a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother died.

SBU writes about this.

That day, the occupiers launched an Iskander missile at Kharkiv. There was considerable destruction, 28 injured, including an 11-month-old child.

The investigation established that the remotely recruited man gave the Russians the electronic coordinates of "targets" tied to the area.

Under the guise of work trips (he is engaged in the construction of highways and bridges), the agent recorded the locations and movements of Ukrainian troops in the region. He gave the data to the Russian GRU through a "liaison" from the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine — he was one of the former leaders of the "LPR" nicknamed "Shaman", who was previously suspected by SBU.

During the search, phones, SIM cards, bank cards, and more than $10 000 were found in the detaineeʼs possession. He was informed of suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code).